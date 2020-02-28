InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

A Little Dodgers Ditty to Willie Davis

Howard Cole

Since we had so much fun with "A Little Ditty About Dodgers' Max Muncy," we thought we'd turn it into a little ditty series. So behold number two in said series, with a slight twist on the title, our ode to 3-Dog, Willie Davis. 

Video composition by SI Inside the Dodgers' producer, Tom Wilson, with text primarily from yours truly. And yes, it's an homage of sorts to John Mellencamp.

If you like this one, you might also like another Inside the Dodgers series, on 2020 player projections. Here is Cody Bellinger, Kiké Hernandez, Justin Turner, Will Smith and Joc Pederson.

And our other series, covering the Los Angeles organizations top prospects: Zach McKinstry, Miguel Vargas and Cristian Santana. More to come.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Dodgers' Great Willie Davis Received a Grand Total of Zero Hall of Fame Votes

Talk about a rigged election. Willie Davis received a grand total of zero Hall of Fame votes. Zip, zilch, nada.

Howard Cole

by

bentguy

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Cristian Santana

He hit .301/.320/.436 with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs in 399 at bats spending the entire year with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers. Needs to walk more, clearly. The guess here is does in 2020.

Howard Cole

A Little Ditty About Dodgers' Max Muncy

He rakes. He plays three positions on the infield. He is what Dodgers' skipper Dave Roberts refers to simply as "a baseball player." He is Max Muncy.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

The Last Thing the Dodgers Need is a Designated Pinch Runner

How can you justify giving Terrance Gore a roster spot over someone like Matt Beaty or Edwin Rios, or even a third catcher?

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Miguel Vargas

Starting the 2019 season with Great Lakes, Vargas hit .325/.399/.464 before being promoted to Rancho Cucamonga, where he more than held his own at .284/.353/.408.

Howard Cole

Tony Gonsolin Talking 2020 at Dodgers Spring Training

In our continuing series from Camelback Ranch, here is a conversation with RHP Tony Gonsolin.

Steven Douglas

by

K.D.F. 1974

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: Cody Bellinger

Yes, Bellinger returned to earth after hitting .400 through games of May 7 and 152 plate appearances last year. Who wouldn't? He's not that kind of hitter. The job is to produce, and that's what Bellinger does.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Dodgers vs. Giants: LIVE In-Game Chat (game time change)

Zero days till pitchers and catchers report. A matter of minutes till Spring Training contests begin.

Howard Cole

by

Larrabee

A Conversation with Dodgers Prospect Jordan Sheffield

One of the top prospects in the Dodgers organization has battled injuries and a change in his role over the past couple of seasons, but he is focused on making his mark on 2020.

Steven Douglas

Between Three Palms: Who's on the Bump?

Tom Wilson and Howard Cole discuss the L.A. rotation. And you heard it here first: Despite the club's proclamations about Urias, the Teenager will spend part of the 2020 campaign as a fireman.

Howard Cole