InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: Justin Turner

Howard Cole

Justin Turner is a leader of men. And more importantly, he’s a leader of Dodgers. I’ve said many times that JT should be named the team’s captain. Los Angeles hasn’t had one since Dave Lopes in 1979, and I have no idea why that is the case.

The Dodgers’ third baseman went off on commissioner Rob Manfred Monday, about Manfred's handling of the Astros’ sign-stealing punishment (or lack thereof), and about his reducing Houston’s World Series championship, which played clean might have been L.A.’s, to a “ piece of metal.” And Turner wasn’t messing around.

"I don't know if the commissioner has ever won anything in his life. Maybe he hasn't. But the reason every guy's in this room, the reason every guy is working out all offseason, and showing up to camp early and putting in all the time and effort is specifically for that trophy, which, by the way, is called the commissioner's trophy.

"So for him to devalue it the way he did yesterday just tells me how out of touch he is with the players in this game. At this point the only thing devaluing that trophy is that it says 'commissioner' on it."

If there has been an in-real-time and stinging a critique of a baseball commish in my lifetime, I can’t think of it. Manfred has since apologized.

While it should go without saying, I'll say it anyway: Turner's value to the Dodgers goes well beyond what can be seen in a stat line. Well beyond. But since this is a forecast piece, let's get to it.

2019 stats: 

135 games, 549 PA, 80 R, 139 H, 24 2B, 27 HR, 67 RBIs, .290/.372/509, 3.7 bWAR.

Career stats:

1072 G, 3371 AB, 478 R, 982 H, 225 2B, 8 3B, 120 HR, 472 RBIs, .292/.367/.470, 29.5 bWAR.

Baseball Reference projects Turner's 2020 season this way:

517 PA, 447 AB, 72 R, 22 2B, 29 HR, 64 RBI, .289/.374/.487.

A bit more optimistic, Steamer projects the following:

613 PA, 27 HR, 80 R, 85 RBI, .21/.364/.538.

My projections are about in between:

478 AB, 74 R, 140 H, 25 2B, 24 HR, 79 RBIs, .293/.368/.498.

Comment: In his six years in Los Angeles, Turner has played an average of 125 games per seasons. Two reasons for that. In 2014, he was establishing himself as a successful Dodger, and one who was acquired to be something less than a full-time player. And two, injury, which has been increasingly a concern in recent seasons.

I don't know about you, but I think "hamstring, hamstring, hamstring!" every time I see JT trying to score from second on a well-placed single. He's 35 now and the Dodgers, who are notorious for hamstrings, have got to watch their leader like a hawk.

While Dave Roberts likes to rotate designated hitters to spell his regulars, Turner ought to get the lion's share of the calls in 2020. The four combined appearances at DH in 2018 and 2019 are not going to cut it. Around 135 games is a reasonable goal. Not 135 games started on the diamond, mind you, but 135 including appearances as a pinch hitter and a DH.

I have no doubt that Turner can be his usual productive self in 2020. What I'm less sure about it is getting him to October in good shape.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers' Pitcher Ross Stripling, Tough Guy or Old Softie?

Love Ross Stripling. Gotta love the Strip. And what's not to love? He's always smiling, he does good work in the community and he's got a great Twitter feed. And he does everything the Dodgers ask of him.

Howard Cole

by

Skadi

Between Three Palms: The Astroisks

Oh, Astros. Your apologies ring hollow, your excuses are several rungs below "the dog ate it" and you're not fooling a soul.

Howard Cole

Gambling: Astros Hit-by-Pitch Odds

Oddsmakers predict what might happen on the "unwritten rules" side of baseball this season. The below prop bets come courtesy of SportsBetting.ag.

Howard Cole

by

Skadi

Video: Interview with Dodgers Assistant Pitching Coach, Connor McGuiness

Introducing the Los Angeles Dodgers newest member of the coaching staff Connor McGuiness. He is no stranger to the young hurlers the Dodgers have in L.A. and on the way.

Steven Douglas

Carlos Correa, Astros Take Low Road in Fight with Dodgers

The Astros simply cannot seem to get out of their own way. The latest display of theater came from shortstop Carlos Correa.

Jake Reiner

by

K.D.F. 1974

A Conversation with Dodgers' Prospect Ryan Pepiot

Our recent interview with one of the Dodgers top pitching prospects Ryan Pepiot. The right-handed pitcher is ready for Spring Training and the upcoming season.

Steven Douglas

Between Three Palms: You Betts Your Life

Best team in Dodgers history? It might be. Tom and Howard discuss.

Howard Cole

Video: New Dodgers Mookie Betts and David Price meet the press

Si's Michael Duarte has the behind-the-scenes videos.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Way Too Early Dodgers Opening Day Roster Prediction

There are backups at almost every spot on the team and backups for the backups in some cases. With thriving young players and veterans galore.

Howard Cole

Video: Dodger Stadium Pavilion Renovations

Here's a little look at the renovations currently underway at Dodger Stadium. Video by SI Inside the Dodgers' contributor Michael Duarte.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974