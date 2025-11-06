SI

Don Mattingly Makes Decision on Blue Jays Future, Retirement

The Yankees great finally reached the World Series this season while working as a bench coach for Toronto.

Madison Williams

Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly amicably parted ways with the team after their World Series loss.
Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly amicably parted ways with the team after their World Series loss. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Don Mattingly finally reached the World Series this year as the Blue Jays bench coach, as the Yankees great had never reached the Fall Classic during his playing years as a coach until this season.

However, the World Series ended in heartbreak for Toronto’s players, fans and Mattingly as the Dodgers beat them in a thrilling Game 7 to take home the trophy. Since that game on Saturday, Mattingly has decided to move on from the Blue Jays, but has no intention of retiring from baseball, New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Thursday. Heyman noted that the two sides part on “excellent” terms and that there appears to be no animosity.

Mattingly is open to exploring new opportunities in the MLB coaching landscape. We’ll see where, and if, he lands with a franchise this offseason.

One of the positions he’s open to is a return to managing. Right now, only the Rockies and Padres still have open manager roles. He previously managed the Dodgers from 2011 to ’15, and the Marlins from 2016 to ’22. He landed in Toronto as a bench coach under John Schneider after his tenure in Miami. He made the playoffs four times as a manager, but never reached the World Series.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB