Don Mattingly Makes Decision on Blue Jays Future, Retirement
Don Mattingly finally reached the World Series this year as the Blue Jays bench coach, as the Yankees great had never reached the Fall Classic during his playing years as a coach until this season.
However, the World Series ended in heartbreak for Toronto’s players, fans and Mattingly as the Dodgers beat them in a thrilling Game 7 to take home the trophy. Since that game on Saturday, Mattingly has decided to move on from the Blue Jays, but has no intention of retiring from baseball, New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Thursday. Heyman noted that the two sides part on “excellent” terms and that there appears to be no animosity.
Mattingly is open to exploring new opportunities in the MLB coaching landscape. We’ll see where, and if, he lands with a franchise this offseason.
One of the positions he’s open to is a return to managing. Right now, only the Rockies and Padres still have open manager roles. He previously managed the Dodgers from 2011 to ’15, and the Marlins from 2016 to ’22. He landed in Toronto as a bench coach under John Schneider after his tenure in Miami. He made the playoffs four times as a manager, but never reached the World Series.