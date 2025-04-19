Double-A Teams Eerily Make the Same Exact Wacky Play in Same Exact Situation
You truly never know what you're going to see at any night at the ballpark. But on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, Conn., fans in attendance were treated to seeing the same exact wacky play—twice.
In the top of the fourth inning during a matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and Hartford Yard Goats of the Double-A Eastern League, Sea Dogs second baseman Ahbram Liendo swung at an 83-mph pitch and hit a ground ball to third base with one out and an 0-1 count. The ball glanced off the third baseman and into the glove of the shortstop, who lasered it across the diamond for the second out.
A pretty cool play, but nothing too extraordinary. So, what gives?
Well, the exact same play happened at the exact same moment the next time Hartford was at bat. With one out in the bottom of the fourth and an 0-1 count, Yard Goats second baseman Dyan Jorge hacked at an 83-mph pitch and skipped one to third base. Third baseman Blaze Jordan had it glance off his body right into the glove of shortstop Mikey Romero, who tossed Jorge out at first base.
Same inning. Same count. Same number of outs. Same position of the batter. Same pitch speed. Same exact result. What?!?
That is wild. Just wild.
Hartford ended up winning the game 6-3, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good. But the real winners were the fans in attendance who witnessed quite the odd scene that belongs more in the movie Groundhog Day than on a minor league baseball field.