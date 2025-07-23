SI

Dylan Cease a 'Surprise Name' in Trade Talks As Padres Flounder in Standings

San Diego has lost their last two games, causing them to lose ground in the NL Wild Card race.

Dylan Cease is just 3-10 this season.
Losers of two straight and three of their last five, the San Diego Padres are losing ground in the National League Wild Card race. But with the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaching, they could reportedly be looking to trade their ace.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, starting pitcher Dylan Cease has emerged as a "surprise name" in the starting pitcher market. Olney added that the New York Mets, the Chicago Cubs, and AL East teams are among those who have discussed acquiring the 29-year-old.

"Perception of other teams is that the Padres are intent on making a push for the playoffs," Olney wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "And would use Cease to help fill other roster needs."

After spending his first five seasons with the Cubs, Cease was traded to the Padres ahead of the 2024 campaign. He made a strong debut in San Diego, posting a 14-11 record with 224 strikeouts, a 3.47 ERA and a no-hitter in his first year. This season, however, he has struggled, going a measly 3-10 with a 4.64 ERA.

The 2025 MLB trade deadline is next Thursday, July 31, at 6:00 p.m. EST.

