Dylan Crews's First Career Home Run Had MLB Fans Fired Up
The Washington Nationals have added yet another young star on their roster, and MLB fans are here for it.
On Wednesday afternoon, 2023 first-round pick Dylan Crews led off the Nats' game against the New York Yankees with his first career home run and fans were ecstatic.
On a 1-0 fastball from Carlos Rodon, Crews hammered it 399 feet to left center field. It left the bat at 105.4 mph and was a no-doubter.
Fans were excited by the 22-year-old's blast.
Crews was the No. 2 pick of the 2023 MLB Draft, as the Nationals selected him just after the Pittsburgh Pirates took his college teammate, Paul Skenes. The LSU product won the Golden Spikes Award in 2023, so his debut has been highly anticipated. He played his first big league game on Monday and it didn't take long for him to find the seats.
He joins a wealth of young talent already on Washington's roster. He'll share the outfield with uber-prospect James Wood and shortstop C.J. Abrams is already an All_Star.
Nationals fans have plenty of reasons to be excited and Crews showed why on Wednesday night.