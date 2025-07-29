Easy Out Turns Into Two Runs and a Tie Game After Brutal Error by Angels Outfielder
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz thought he got himself out of a two-out, bases-loaded jam when he got Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García to hit a routine pop-up to right field.
Angels right fielder Gustavo Campero charged in, appearing in position to make the catch, but he bobbled the ball on the way down which led to two runs for the Rangers as they tied the game.
The Angels decided to challenge the call, hoping Campero made the grab and dropped the ball while transferring it into his hand. The play was ruled an error, though, keeping the two runs on the board due to the mishap.
Baseball has a funny way of working itself out though. Campero hit a single in the bottom half of the inning, then made it all the way home from first on an extra-base hit that trickled to the wall from leadoff man Zach Neto. He slid into home, barely beating the relay throw and reclaiming the lead for the Angels.
A costly error in the top half of the inning, but at least he quickly made up for it.