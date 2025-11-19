Four Free Agency Destinations for Edwin Díaz After Rejecting Mets Qualifying Offer
Edwin Díaz is returning to free agency after turning down the qualifying offer from the Mets, which was worth $22 million. As such, he’ll be free to sign with any team entering his age-32 season.
Díaz could return to the Mets, where he’s played since 2019, but there will certainly be other teams in the mix to sign the talented reliever on the open market. After all, Díaz is a three-time All-Star and a two-time Hoffman Reliever of the Year award winner, and he’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career.
In turning down the qualifying offer, Díaz is signaling that he’s in the market for a long-term deal. He could be in line to make close to, if not more than Tanner Scott received from the Dodgers last offseason, when he signed a four-year, $72 million deal.
So, where could Díaz end up signing? Let’s take a look at a few fits for the veteran reliever.
New York Mets
A return to Queens would make plenty of sense for both sides. It doesn’t come as a surprise that Díaz turned down the qualifying offer, but that is in no way an indication that he doesn’t want to continue playing in New York.
The Mets’ bullpen would be relatively barren without Díaz owning the ninth inning. As it stands, the team has just three relievers under contract for the 2026 season: A.J. Minter, Richard Lovelady and Brooks Raley. They’ll certainly address the position in the offseason, and Díaz will be at the forefront of their scope.
Díaz has had a somewhat up-and-down tenure with the Mets, but he had a 1.63 ERA with 98 strikeouts and 28 saves last season. And with Steve Cohen still desperate to assemble a winner in Queens, letting Díaz walk doesn’t seem like a move that would help the organization achieve its goal of winning a World Series.
Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays made a run to the World Series with Jeff Hoffman at closer. Díaz would be a significant upgrade over Hoffman, who blew seven saves in 2025 and had a 4.37 ERA. Díaz is one of the most established closing pitchers in MLB, with 253 saves in his career. The 31-year-old didn’t blow a single save last season, and having him out of the bullpen in Game 7 could’ve been exactly what Toronto needed against the Dodgers.
Spending big hasn’t been a concern for the Blue Jays, who have been willing to dole out hefty contracts in order to compete with likes of the Dodgers and Yankees, among others.
Hoffman is still under contract for another two years, but it may make more sense for him to return to the setup role in which he’s previously excelled. In 2023 and ‘24 with the Phillies, Hoffman was one of MLB’s best relief pitchers. He logged a 2.28 ERA across 122 appearances and even earned a trip to the All-Star Game in ‘24.
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers will likely be in on a number of this offseason’s biggest free agents as they look to continue their reign. The bullpen was by far their biggest cause for concern in 2025, and bringing in the reliable arm of Díaz would instantly help to alleviate their woes.
Of course, that would mean the Dodgers have nearly $40 million allotted to two relievers annually in Scott and Díaz. If Scott can return to form after leading MLB with 10 blown saves last year, Los Angeles would have the league’s most formidable one-two punch to handle the late innings, in addition to their top-tier starting rotation.
If money isn’t an issue, and it isn’t, the Dodgers should not balk at the idea of bringing Díaz to Hollywood. The idea of competing for championships alongside some of the biggest stars in MLB is anything but a tough sell, so it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Díaz pitching at Dodger Stadium in 2026.
Chicago Cubs
The Cubs have plenty of relievers hitting free agency this offseason, so they’ll certainly be in the market for new bullpen arms. The tandem of Danny Palencia and Andrew Kittredge was effective in 2025, but they could elevate the bullpen in a big way by bringing Díaz on board.
Palencia and Kittredge could work out as setup men, getting Chicago to the ninth inning for Díaz to shut the door on opponents.
The Cubs haven’t had a stable closer since Craig Kimbrel in 2018. They’ve tried to swing big at closer in the past, but the results haven’t been there. They landed Ryan Pressly in a trade with the Astros ahead of the ‘25 season, but he quickly lost the closer’s role and struggled in his lone year in Chicago. Diaz could be the long-term solution to their long-standing problem out of the back-end of the bullpen, though he’d come at a significant cost.