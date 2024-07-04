SI

Elly De La Cruz Made Sweetest Gesture for Reds Teammate During Postgame Interview

Fans loved this awesome interaction between De La Cruz and Alexis Diaz.

Kristen Wong

Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz is looking out for his own.

The Reds phenom was seen crashing teammate Alexis Diaz’s postgame interview after Cincinnati’s 3-2 win over the New York Yankees for what turned out to be an incredibly thoughtful reason.

Knowing that Diaz, a native of Puerto Rico, was still trying to learn English, De La Cruz tried to help the Reds pitcher work on his language comprehension and speaking skills by taking the mic and conducting the interview himself.

“You were scared in this moment against [Juan] Soto?” De La Cruz asked Diaz before passing the mic to Diaz’s translator. “You was a little bit nervous, or you was like, really hype?”

“Never nervous,” Diaz said. 

“That’s my guy,” De La Cruz said with a wide smile.

The two teammates then shared a sweet embrace.

MLB fans loved to see it.

