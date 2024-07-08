SI

Elly De La Cruz Is Learning Japanese to Speak With Shohei Ohtani at MLB All-Star Game

The Reds shortstop is a first-time All-Star this year.

May 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) interacts with Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, selected as an All-Star for the first time on Sunday, was asked which player he is most looking forward to talking to at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, which will take place on July 16.

De La Cruz's answer did not disappoint.

"I'm learning Japanese to try to talk to Shohei [Ohtani]," De La Cruz said with a smile. When a reporter asked if he was "for real", De La Cruz replied, "I don't know if I'm going to learn, but I'm trying."

De La Cruz, born in Sabana Grande de Boyá in the Dominican Republic, is a native Spanish speaker, though the Reds shortstop conducted his press conference on the eve of Opening Day on March 29 exclusively in English for the first time after using an interpreter for the '23 season, his first in the big leagues.

"It's so important to me because now you guys understand what I say, and it's important to the fans to understand me and me understand the fans," De La Cruz said at the time. "I put a lot of work on my English to talk with you guys, and I think I'm doing a good job.”

Now, the Reds rising star is seemingly putting in that same level of dedication into learning Japanese to talk with Ohtani, which, aside from demonstrating De La Cruz's dedication, is a respectful and honorable gesture to one of the best baseball players in the world. Ohtani can speak English but is more comfortable conversing in Japanese.

De La Cruz has electrified baseball with his power and speed, as his 15 home runs lead the Reds and his 43 stolen bases are the most in all of MLB. Meanwhile, Ohtani, in his first season in Los Angeles, is making a run at his third MVP award, having compiled a .314/.399/.637 slash line with 28 home runs, 65 RBI, 72 runs scored and 20 stolen bases.

