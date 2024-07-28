Elly De La Cruz Made a Ridiculously Cool Catch vs. Rays
If it feels like Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz is a human highlight film it's because, well, he is. The 22-year-old shortstop seemingly does something cool every time he steps on the baseball field and that continued on Sunday when he made an unreal catch on a little blooper into short left field.
De La Cruz, who made the funniest force out of the MLB season on Friday against the Rays, this time showed off his athleticism as he raced back to make a play on a ball hit by Taylor Walls in a 1-run game.
Look at how De La Cruz was able to keep his focus on this even as he ran past a teammate at the last second:
Too. Good.
De La Cruz also had four stolen bases in the game, which brings his season total to a MLB-best 55.
The Reds lost the game, 2-1, but De La Cruz's stardom only continues to grow.