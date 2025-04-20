SI

Elly De La Cruz Made the Sweetest Diving Catch vs. Orioles

Ryan Phillips

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz makes an incredible catch to rob Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday of a hit.
Elly De La Cruz continues to wow people on a baseball diamond.

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Reds shortstop made a ridiculous catch to prevent the Baltimore Orioles from scoring an early run.

In the bottom of the second inning wthe Reds were nursing a 1-0 lead, with Jordan Westburg on second base and one out. Jackson Holliday stepped to the plate and sent a 1-2 pitch from Brent Suter up the middle. The ball was ticketed for center field and possibly an RBI single when De La Cruz flew across the infield and made a full-extension diving catch on the opposite side of second base.

The man is an absolutely ridiculous athlete.

To make things even better, De La Cruz homered to lead off the next inning, sparking a seven-run inning.

As of this article, De La Cruz is slashing .247/.319/.459 with those five home runs, 22 RBIs and seven stolen bases.

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

