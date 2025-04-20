Elly De La Cruz Made the Sweetest Diving Catch vs. Orioles
Elly De La Cruz continues to wow people on a baseball diamond.
On Sunday, the Cincinnati Reds shortstop made a ridiculous catch to prevent the Baltimore Orioles from scoring an early run.
In the bottom of the second inning wthe Reds were nursing a 1-0 lead, with Jordan Westburg on second base and one out. Jackson Holliday stepped to the plate and sent a 1-2 pitch from Brent Suter up the middle. The ball was ticketed for center field and possibly an RBI single when De La Cruz flew across the infield and made a full-extension diving catch on the opposite side of second base.
Check this out:
The man is an absolutely ridiculous athlete.
To make things even better, De La Cruz homered to lead off the next inning, sparking a seven-run inning.
As of this article, De La Cruz is slashing .247/.319/.459 with those five home runs, 22 RBIs and seven stolen bases.