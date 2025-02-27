Elly De La Cruz Had MLB Fans In Awe of How Easy He Made a Triple Look vs. Angels
In this story:
Elly De La Cruz is back to making baseball look really easy, and we're all better for it.
The Cincinnati Reds' 23-year-old phenom shortstop kicked off spring training last weekend by hitting home runs from each side of the plate in a game against the Cleveland Guardians.
Then on Wednesday, he once again showed off his ridiculous speed while cruising around the bases for one of the most nonchalant triples you'll ever see.
Look at how quickly he got to third against the Los Angeles Angels:
Too good.
Fans loved it:
More From Around MLB
Published