SI

Elly De La Cruz Had MLB Fans In Awe of How Easy He Made a Triple Look vs. Angels

Andy Nesbitt

Reds star Elly De La Cruz is back to making baseball look really easy.
Reds star Elly De La Cruz is back to making baseball look really easy. / @Reds
In this story:

Elly De La Cruz is back to making baseball look really easy, and we're all better for it.

The Cincinnati Reds' 23-year-old phenom shortstop kicked off spring training last weekend by hitting home runs from each side of the plate in a game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Then on Wednesday, he once again showed off his ridiculous speed while cruising around the bases for one of the most nonchalant triples you'll ever see.

Look at how quickly he got to third against the Los Angeles Angels:

Too good.

Fans loved it:

More From Around MLB

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB