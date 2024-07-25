Two Embarrassing Braves Miscues Lead to Reds Little League Home Run
The Atlanta Braves' series finale against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday didn't get off to a great start.
With two outs in the top of the first inning, Reds first baseman Spencer Steer hit a fly ball to right field. Braves outfielder Adam Duvall dove to catch it but missed, and the ball trickled to the outfield wall.
But the play was far from over. Duvall threw the ball in to infielder Zack Short, who somehow chucked it sideways back into center field while trying to relay the ball to third base. Steer slid home safely for a Little League home run.
The Reds ended up scoring four runs that inning and beat the Braves 9–4 at Truist Park.
Ninety-nine games into the season, the Braves' streak of six straight NL East titles is in serious jeopardy. Atlanta, losers of seven of its last 10 games, dipped to 54–46 on the season Wednesday and now sits nine games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the division.
The Braves are back in action Thursday to open a four-game weekend series against the New York Mets.