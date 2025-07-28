ESPN Announcer Ripped for His Dreadful Call of Mets' HR That Landed in McCovey Cove
One of the coolest things in Major League Baseball is when someone crushes a home run in San Francisco that exits Oracle Park and lands in McCovey Cove. There's just something very rewarding about seeing a ball land in the bay beyond the right field stands.
That happened in Sunday night's Mets-Giants game and while it should have been an electric moment, especially since it made it a tie game in the seventh inning, ESPN play-by-play announcer Kyle Ravech ruined it with one of the most boring calls you'll ever hear.
Mets third baseman Ronny Mauricio was the hero who hit the first pitch he saw into the land of kayaks and his blast evened the game at 3-3. The Mets would go on to sweep the Giants with a 5-3 victory.
This was Ravech's call: "This ball is sailed towards the kayaks. And he says fair ball and it is a fair ball. We had a splash hit. Get on it, kayaks."
It sounded even more dull on the broadcast:
Fans ripped Ravech over that:
That was the seventh straight win for the Mets, who are now 62-44 on the year.