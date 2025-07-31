Eugenio Suarez Set to Return to Mariners in Blockbuster Trade
The trade deadline's biggest prize reportedly will go to the Seattle Mariners.
The Mariners are acquiring third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to a Wednesday night report from ESPN's Jeff Passan. Suarez, 34, previously played for Seattle from 2022 to '23.
The two-time All-Star joins the Mariners in the midst of a surpassing offensive season; he's slashing .248/.321/.577 with 36 home runs and 87 RBIs. The last of those figures leads Major League Baseball.
If the deal is confirmed, Suarez will re-form a formidable duo with Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh—a superstar with 41 home runs, 87 RBIs and a Home Run Derby title to his name this season.
Suarez is in his 12th MLB season, and has hit 312 career home runs. He has hit 30 home runs on six different occasions, and hit 49 for the Cincinnati Reds in 2019.
The Mariners have a long way to go to wrap up a playoff berth, but opposing pitchers will seemingly have their work cut out for them.