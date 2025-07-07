Every MLB Player Making Their All-Star Debut in 2025
The MLB 2025 All-Star rosters were officially released on Sunday ahead of the game on Tuesday, July 15.
While there are plenty of players who will be returning to the All-Star Game after receiving multiple bids in their careers, there are many players who will be making their All-Star debuts this summer. There's been quite a few standout stars in MLB this season already, like Cal Raleigh and Pete Crow-Armstrong to name two examples. And, they will now get to show off their talents on a national stage.
In total, 18 MLB stars were named to their first All-Star Game this year. Here's a breakdown of all those players, including which ones are rookies this season.
American League First-Time All-Stars
Player
Team
Position
Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
Starting Catcher
Ryan O'Hearn
Baltimore Orioles
Starting Designated Hitter
Jacob Wilson
Athletics
Starting Shortstop
Jeremy Peña
Houston Astros
Reserve Infielder
Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays
Reserve Infielder
Shane Smith
Chicago White Sox
Starting Pitcher
Hunter Brown
Houston Astros
Starting Pitcher
Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners
Starting Pitcher
National League First-Time All-Stars
Player
Team
Position
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs
Starting Outfielder
Brendan Donovan
St. Louis Cardinals
Reserve Outfielder
James Wood
Washington Nationals
Reserve Outfielder
Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
Reserve Outfielder
Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
Reserve Catcher
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers
Starting Pitcher
Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs
Starting Pitcher
Mackenzie Gore
Washington Nationals
Starting Pitcher
Jason Adam
San Diego Padres
Relief Pitcher
Randy Rodríguez
San Francisco Giants
Relief Pitcher
Rookies Named to All-Star Game
There's only two rookies who were named to the All-Star rosters this year: Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson and Chicago White Sox pitcher Shane Smith.
Wilson was called up right after the All-Star break last summer, so this is his first full season with the team. He is the first fan-elected rookie shortstop to earn the All-Star starting bid in MLB history—pretty impressive. In 84 games so far this season, he's averaging .335/.377/.468 with nine home runs and 42 RBIs.
Smith's pitched in 17 games this season, posting a 3-7 record in that span. He's etched a 4.20 ERA over 83.2 innings pitched. He's thrown 76 strikes and given up 74 hits.