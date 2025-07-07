SI

Every MLB Player Making Their All-Star Debut in 2025

There are 18 MLB players who are making their All-Star debuts this year.

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh hits a two run home run.
The MLB 2025 All-Star rosters were officially released on Sunday ahead of the game on Tuesday, July 15.

While there are plenty of players who will be returning to the All-Star Game after receiving multiple bids in their careers, there are many players who will be making their All-Star debuts this summer. There's been quite a few standout stars in MLB this season already, like Cal Raleigh and Pete Crow-Armstrong to name two examples. And, they will now get to show off their talents on a national stage.

In total, 18 MLB stars were named to their first All-Star Game this year. Here's a breakdown of all those players, including which ones are rookies this season.

American League First-Time All-Stars

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners

Starting Catcher

Ryan O'Hearn

Baltimore Orioles

Starting Designated Hitter

Jacob Wilson

Athletics

Starting Shortstop

Jeremy Peña

Houston Astros

Reserve Infielder

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays

Reserve Infielder

Shane Smith

Chicago White Sox

Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown

Houston Astros

Starting Pitcher

Bryan Woo

Seattle Mariners

Starting Pitcher

National League First-Time All-Stars

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs

Starting Outfielder

Brendan Donovan

St. Louis Cardinals

Reserve Outfielder

James Wood

Washington Nationals

Reserve Outfielder

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins

Reserve Outfielder

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies

Reserve Catcher

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers

Starting Pitcher

Matthew Boyd

Chicago Cubs

Starting Pitcher

Mackenzie Gore

Washington Nationals

Starting Pitcher

Jason Adam

San Diego Padres

Relief Pitcher

Randy Rodríguez

San Francisco Giants

Relief Pitcher

Rookies Named to All-Star Game

There's only two rookies who were named to the All-Star rosters this year: Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson and Chicago White Sox pitcher Shane Smith.

Wilson was called up right after the All-Star break last summer, so this is his first full season with the team. He is the first fan-elected rookie shortstop to earn the All-Star starting bid in MLB history—pretty impressive. In 84 games so far this season, he's averaging .335/.377/.468 with nine home runs and 42 RBIs.

Smith's pitched in 17 games this season, posting a 3-7 record in that span. He's etched a 4.20 ERA over 83.2 innings pitched. He's thrown 76 strikes and given up 74 hits.

