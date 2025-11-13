Every MLB Player to Win Back-to-Back MVP Awards
Shohei Ohtani continues to amaze and etch his name into the history books alongside the very best players to ever step onto a baseball diamond. Ohtani on Thursday night can add to his legend by securing the 2025 National League MVP, which would be his second straight NL MVP and third straight league MVP overall. It's potentially a stunning achievement, but it can be easy for the incredible feat to get lost amongst a whole score of other impressive accomplishments that Ohtani has recently boasted—a three-homer, 10-strikeout performance for the ages, reaching base nine times in World Series Game 3, etc.
But in winning consecutive MVP awards from '23 to '24, Ohtani is already a member of an exclusive club.
Every player who has won back-to-back MVP awards in MLB history
Player
League
Years
Shohei Ohtani
American, National
2023 (AL), ‘24 (NL)
Miguel Cabrera
AL
2012, ’13
Albert Pujols
NL
2008, ’09
Barry Bonds
NL
2001 to ’04
Frank Thomas
AL
1993, ’94
Barry Bonds
NL
1992, ’93
Dale Murphy
NL
1982, ’83
Mike Schmidt
NL
1980, ’81
Joe Morgan
NL
1975, ’76
Roger Maris
AL
1960, ’61
Ernie Banks
NL
1958,’ 59
Mickey Mantle
AL
1956, ’57
Yogi Berra
AL
1954, ’55
Hal Newhouser
AL
1944, ’45
Jimmie Foxx
AL
1932, ’33
How does Ohtani stand out among back-to-back MVP winners?
Well for starters, Ohtani is the only two-way player on this list. That alone is remarkable and puts him in a class completely by himself among players in this prestigious club. But he's also following in the footsteps of a select few on the list as well.
Among the list of back-to-back winners, Ohtani could become the second to win a third straight MVP and fourth MVP overall, joining Bonds, as well as the second to be a member of a back-to-back World Series-winning roster and an MVP in the same season, joining Morgan. Ohtani, who in '24 played his first season with the Dodgers, would become just the second player to win back-to-back MVP awards in his first two seasons with a franchise, joining Maris. Lastly, Ohtani would join Schmidt on the list as the only players to win a regular season MVP and a LCS or World Series MVP in the same season.