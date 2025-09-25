Every MLB Team Eliminated From the 2025 Playoffs So Far (Live Updates)
The final week of the MLB regular season promises to be a memorable one. While three teams have clinched divsion titles thus far and another five have clinched postseason berths, much has yet to be decided. The Guardians' incredible surge to the top of the American League Central—and the Tigers' collapse—has made a division race that was seemingly decided in August now up for grabs in September. The same can be said for the AL East race, where the Blue Jays' seemingly sturdy lead slipped through the club's fingers, and they are now tied with the Yankees atop the division with four games to play. Toronto owns the tiebreaker.
Plus, the races for the third wild-card spots in both leagues, in which as many as five teams are involved, figure to come down to the wire, potentially to the season's final day.
But much has also been decided already, and plenty of teams have already been eliminated from postseason contention. To keep you updated on the goings-on, here's a live list of the teams who officially won't be playing October baseball this year.
Team
Date Eliminated
Colorado Rockies
August 24
Chicago White Sox
September 6
Washington Nationals
September 13
Minnesota Twins
September 13
Los Angeles Angels
September 14
Pittsburgh Pirates
September 15
Baltimore Orioles
September 16
Oakland Athletics
September 17
Tampa Bay Rays
September 19
Atlanta Braves
September 19
Kansas City Royals
September 23
Texas Rangers
September 23
San Francisco Giants
September 23
St. Louis Cardinals
September 24
Who's still left in the race for MLB Playoffs?
Miami Marlins
Believe it or not, but the Marlins could technically still make the postseason. The club is one loss away from being mathematically eliminated, but maintains a 0.1% chance to make the playoffs based on tiebreakers. Basically, the Marlins need to win out, finish with a better record than the Diamondbacks and then Miami would own the tiebreakers over the Mets and Reds, propelling them into the postseason. As Lloyd Christmas would say, so you're saying there's a chance?
Arizona Diamondbacks
After selling at the deadline, all the Diamondbacks have done since then is post the third-best record in the National League, effectively playing their way back into the wild-card race in eerily similar fashion to how they did in 2023, when they improbably advanced to the World Series. Arizona, with a 12.2% chance to make the postseason, has to finish with a better record than the Reds and at worst, tie with the Mets to make it. The Diamondbacks are currently tied with the Reds and a game behind the Mets.
Cincinnati Reds
The Reds have seemingly dug their heels in and refused to fall out of the postseason chase, as they've played middling baseball since the All-Star break but have been aided by the lackluster play of the Mets. Cincinnati not only boasts a 19.6% playoff odds via FanGraphs, but they also own tiebreakers over the Mets and Diamondbacks, should the teams finish in a three-way tie.
Houston Astros
It's hard to believe the Astros, who led the AL West for 118 days at one point this season, are in this position. But after getting swept by the Mariners and dropping a pair of games to the Athletics, the Astros now sit a game behind the Tigers, who are in the midst of a full-blown collapse. Houston still has a 24.6% chance to make the postseason, but comes out on the losing end in all tiebreaker scenarios with their closest competition. In short, they need to win out and hope for some help.
Detroit Tigers
Is this one of the worst collapses in MLB history? It could be, depending on how the season finishes for Detroit, which led the Guardians by 15 1/2 games before the All-Star break, but now sits a game behind Cleveland (effectively two games due to tiebreakers). But hope remains for Detroit, who still has a shot at the division title should they pull even with a win over the Guardians on Thursday. If not, the wild card is the Tigers' best hope, where they own the tiebreaker and a one-game lead over the Astros.
Cleveland Guardians
Barring a complete collapse in the vein of their AL Central rivals, the Guardians are amazingly, improbably, most likely postseason-bound. That sentence would have been outlandish a month ago, but here we are. A September surge and Tigers' swoon has made not only the playoffs possible, but a second straight division title possible. Cleveland owns the head-to-head tiebreaker and a one-game lead over the Tigers. Should they fall back into the wild-card race, the Guardians also win the tiebreaker over the Astros in the event of a tie there.