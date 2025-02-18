Every MLB Team That Hosts Spring Training in Florida: Full List of Locations
The 2025 MLB season is right around the corner, with teams beginning to assemble for spring training in Florida and Arizona. Pitchers and catchers first started reporting as early as February 9, and the first spring training games of the year will take place this week, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs open Cactus League play on Thursday, Feb. 20, and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays in the Grapefruit League the next day.
While the tradition of spring training has deep roots in baseball dating back to the 1860s, the Grapefruit League began a few decades later, when the Philadelphia Phillies decamped to Jacksonville to prepare for their 1889 season. By the 1910s, spring training in Florida had become commonplace. Today, the 30 MLB teams are evenly distributed between Florida's Grapefruit League and Arizona's Cactus League.
Let's take a look at the Florida towns that the 15 teams that play in the Grapefruit League call home in 2025.
Where every MLB team in Florida Grapefruit League hosts spring training
Two ballparks serve as the spring training home of multiple teams: Jupiter's Roger Dean Stadium (Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals) and West Palm Beach's CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches (Houston Astros and Washington Nationals). The Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins both play in Fort Myers, but in different stadiums.
MLB franchise
Location
Stadium
Atlanta Braves
North Port
CoolToday Park
Baltimore Orioles
Sarasota
Ed Smith Stadium
Boston Red Sox
Fort Myers
JetBlue Park
Detroit Tigers
Lakeland
Joker Marchant Stadium
Houston Astros
West Palm Beach
CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches
Miami Marlins
Jupiter
Roger Dean Stadium
Minnesota Twins
Fort Myers
Hammond Stadium
New York Mets
Port St. Lucie
Clover Park
New York Yankees
Tampa
George M. Steinbrenner Field
Philadelphia Phillies
Clearwater
BayCare Ballpark
Pittsburgh Pirates
Bradenton
LECOM Park
St. Louis Cardinals
Jupiter
Roger Dean Stadium
Tampa Bay Rays
Port Charlotte
Charlotte Sports Park
Toronto Blue Jays
Dunedin
TD Ballpark
Washington Nationals
West Palm Beach
CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches