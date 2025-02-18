SI

Every MLB Team That Hosts Spring Training in Florida: Full List of Locations

Half of MLB spends spring training playing in the Grapefruit League across 12 towns in Florida.

Dan Lyons

Tigers players look on during national anthem before the Grapefruit League season opener at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida, on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.
Tigers players look on during national anthem before the Grapefruit League season opener at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida, on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The 2025 MLB season is right around the corner, with teams beginning to assemble for spring training in Florida and Arizona. Pitchers and catchers first started reporting as early as February 9, and the first spring training games of the year will take place this week, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs open Cactus League play on Thursday, Feb. 20, and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays in the Grapefruit League the next day.

While the tradition of spring training has deep roots in baseball dating back to the 1860s, the Grapefruit League began a few decades later, when the Philadelphia Phillies decamped to Jacksonville to prepare for their 1889 season. By the 1910s, spring training in Florida had become commonplace. Today, the 30 MLB teams are evenly distributed between Florida's Grapefruit League and Arizona's Cactus League.

Let's take a look at the Florida towns that the 15 teams that play in the Grapefruit League call home in 2025.

Where every MLB team in Florida Grapefruit League hosts spring training

Two ballparks serve as the spring training home of multiple teams: Jupiter's Roger Dean Stadium (Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals) and West Palm Beach's CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches (Houston Astros and Washington Nationals). The Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins both play in Fort Myers, but in different stadiums.

MLB franchise

Location

Stadium

Atlanta Braves

North Port

CoolToday Park

Baltimore Orioles

Sarasota

Ed Smith Stadium

Boston Red Sox

Fort Myers

JetBlue Park

Detroit Tigers

Lakeland

Joker Marchant Stadium

Houston Astros

West Palm Beach

CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches

Miami Marlins

Jupiter

Roger Dean Stadium

Minnesota Twins

Fort Myers

Hammond Stadium

New York Mets

Port St. Lucie

Clover Park

New York Yankees

Tampa

George M. Steinbrenner Field

Philadelphia Phillies

Clearwater

BayCare Ballpark

Pittsburgh Pirates

Bradenton

LECOM Park

St. Louis Cardinals

Jupiter

Roger Dean Stadium

Tampa Bay Rays

Port Charlotte

Charlotte Sports Park

Toronto Blue Jays

Dunedin

TD Ballpark

Washington Nationals

West Palm Beach

CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches

