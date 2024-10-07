Every No-Hitter & Perfect Game in MLB Playoff History
Through the many storied decades of MLB postseason history, there's only been a few recorded instances of no-hitters or perfect games.
There have been just two no-hitters in MLB playoff history, while there's only been one perfect game—and it happened nearly 70 years ago. These are two very rare occasions in baseball in general, so it's even more difficult to achieve under the pressure of the playoffs.
A no-hitter is when the pitcher allows zero hits over the course of the game, while a perfect game is when the pitcher doesn't even allow a runner to reach base (no hits and no walks). It's extremely tough for pitchers to accomplish these feats because the game has so many talented batters nowadays.
The First No-Hitter in MLB Playoff History
The MLB postseason's first no-hitter actually happened to be a perfect game, too. New York Yankees pitcher Don Larsen allowed no hitters and no walks against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1956 during Game 5 of the World Series. Jackie Robinson was the closest Dodger to reaching base in the game. Larsen threw 97 pitches to accomplish this difficult feat.
Perfect Games in MLB Playoff History
Larsen's perfect game in 1956 remains the only perfect game in MLB postseason history to this day. That just shows how tough it is to achieve this piece of history. There's been just 24 perfect games in all of MLB history.
No-Hitters in MLB Playoff History
Roy Halladay – NLDS, Phillies vs. Reds, 2010
There's only been two no-hitters in MLB history. The first sole no-hitter in MLB postseason history didn't happen until the 2010 season when Philadelphia Phillies starter Roy Halladay accomplished the feat in the NLDS against the Cincinnati Reds.
The Phillies went on to sweep the series and advance to the NLCS, but lost to the San Francisco Giants before the World Series.
It was Roy Halladay's first postseason start at 33 years old. Halladay had thrown a perfect game during the MLB regular season in 2010, too. He won the Cy Young Award that year. Additionally, Halladay was inducted into the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame, and his No. 34 jersey was retired by the Phillies.
Astros Combined – World Series, Astros vs. Phillies 2022
The Houston Astros pitchers in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series combined for a no-hitter vs. the Phillies. Starting pitcher Cristian Javier first had six no-hit innings to begin the game. The relief pitchers Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly followed up by continuing the no-hitter.
It was the second combined no-hitter that Javier was involved in during the 2022 season. This time, it was during the World Series when the Astros were down 2–1. It helped propel them to become the eventual champions.
The two most recent playoff no-hitters were both thrown at Citizens Bank Park, the first being thrown by a Phillies pitcher, and the second being against the Phillies. Coincidentally, Dusty Baker was involved in both no-hitters in these games—first with the Reds, then with the Astros.
Near-Misses: Almost No-Hitters and Perfect Games in the MLB Playoffs
There's been 10 close calls in MLB playoff history. Here's a quick rundown of all of those games.
Braves Combined – World Series, Braves vs. Astros, 2021
During Game 3 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros, the combined pitchers of Ian Anderson, A.J. Minter, Luke Jackson and Tyler Matzek went seven innings with no hits. Starter Anderson had walked three batters during his five innings. When Matzek took over in the eighth, Aledmys Díaz hit a single to end the Braves' no-hitter campaign.
Aníbal Sánchez – NLCS, Nationals vs. Cardinals, 2019
Washington Nationals starter Aníbal Sánchez was on track to record a no-hitter in Game 1 of the NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals until Jose Martinez hit a single in the eighth inning with two outs.
Michael Wacha – NLDS, Cardinals vs. Pirates, 2013
Michael Wacha almost recorded a no-hitter in his postseason debut during his rookie season in the 2013 NLDS vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wacha, who is currently in the playoffs with the Kansas City Royals, had no hits until Pedro Alvarez hit a solo home run in the eighth inning. The Cardinals still won Game 4.
Tigers Combined – ALCS, Tigers vs. Red Sox, 2013
The Detroit Tigers' pitching staff of Aníbal Sánchez, Al Alburquerque, Jose Veras, Drew Smyly and Joaquin Benoit attempted a combined no-hitter. Starter Sánchez walked six through six innings. The relief pitchers closed out the innings until Daniel Nava hit a single off of Benoit in the ninth inning.
Jim Lonborg – World Series, Red Sox vs. Cardinals, 1967
Jim Lonborg had bids for a perfect game and a no-hitter, until he gave up a walk in the seventh inning, and then a double in the eighth inning. The Red Sox won Game 2, but the Cardinals ended up winning the World Series.
Bill Bevens – World Series, Yankees vs. Dodgers, 1947
Bill Bevens walked 10 batters during his no-hitter campaign during Game 4 of the 1947 World Series. The ninth inning was where it all went wrong for Bevens and the Yankees—Cookie Lavagetto hit a walkoff double and brought in two of the batters Bevens had walked earlier in the inning. The Dodgers won the game, but the Yankees went on to win the World Series.
Red Ruffing – World Series, Yankees vs. Cardinals, 1942
Yankees starter Red Ruffing walked five batters, including two in the first inning, but didn't allow a hit until the eighth inning when Terry Moore hit a single.
Monte Pearson – World Series, Yankees vs. Reds, 1939
Monte Pearson fulfilled a shutout in Game 2 of the World Series, but his no-hitter bid ended when Reds' Ernie Lombardi hit a single in the eighth inning. Pearson only walked one batter during the game.
Burleigh Grimes – World Series, Cardinals vs. Athletics, 1931
Burleigh Grimes walked three batters, but his no-hitter campaign ended in the eighth inning when Bing Miller hit a single. It happened to be the first time Miller ever got a hit off of Grimes.
Herb Pennock – World Series, Yankees vs. Pirates, 1927
Herb Pennock was close to recording the first perfect game in MLB playoff history as he entered the eighth inning—that was, until Pie Traynor hit a single. The Yankees still won the game and the World Series.