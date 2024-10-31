Every Year-by-Year World Series Winner Since 1903
Played (almost) annually since 1903, the World Series is the best-of-seven contest between the winners of the American League and National League.
Nearly every team in Major League Baseball has played in the World Series, with the lone exception being the Seattle Mariners.
While baseball isn’t as popular today as it was in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s, millions of Americans still take to the television to watch the Fall Classic—because there’s nothing quite like October baseball.
In this list, we’ll take a look at every team to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy, breaking down some of the biggest moments along the way.
Introduction: The History of World Series Champions
Before we had the World Series, there were a handful of other ideas the league experimented with to declare a world champion.
In 1894, William Temple (the owner of Pittsburgh), offered a trophy to the winner of a best-of-seven series between the first place and second place teams in the NL. He also declared that the winner of the series would get 65% of the ticket sales, with 35% going to the loser.
This practice only lasted three years, but it laid the foundation for the postseason as we now know it.
In 1901, the AL was established—something that many in the NL did not take kindly to. Still, an agreement was made two years later and the first World Series was played in 1903. And every year since it has been an institution—oh, wait. Nevermind.
Just one year later, in 1904, the World Series wasn’t played because it was protested by Giants manager John McGraw. He didn’t view the AL as a legitimate league.
Thankfully, baseball got it figured out and we’ve had a World Series every year since (except for 1994 due to the player’s strike).
Full Year-by-Year List of World Series Winners Since 1903
1903: Boston Americans def. Pittsburgh Pirates (5-3)
1904: No World Series
1905: New York Giants def. Philadelphia Athletics (4-1)
1906: Chicago White Sox def. Chicago Cubs (4-2)
1907: Chicago Cubs def. Detroit Tigers (4-0)
1908: Chicago Cubs def. Detroit Tigers (4-1)
1909: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Detroit Tigers (4-3)
1910: Philadelphia Athletics def. Chicago Cubs (4-1)
1911: Philadelphia Athletics def. New York Giants (4-2)
1912: Boston Red Sox def. New York Giants (4-3-1)
1913: Philadelphia Athletics def. New York Giants (4-1)
1914: Boston Braves def. Philadelphia Athletics (4-0)
1915: Boston Red Sox def. Philadelphia Phillies (4-1)
1916: Boston Red Sox def. Brooklyn Robins (4-1)
1917: Chicago White Sox def. New York Giants (4-2)
1918: Boston Red Sox def. Chicago Cubs (4-2)
1919: Cincinnati Reds def. Chicago White Sox (5-3) (Note: "Black Sox" cheating scandal)
1920: Cleveland Indians def. Brooklyn Robins (5-2)
1921: New York Giants def. New York Yankees (5-3)
1922: New York Giants def. New York Yankees (4-0-1)
1923: New York Yankees def. New York Giants (4-2)
1924: Washington Senators def. New York Giants (4-3)
1925: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Washington Senators (4-3)
1926: St. Louis Cardinals def. New York Yankees (4-3)
1927: New York Yankees def. Pittsburgh Pirates (4-0)
1928: New York Yankees def. St. Louis Cardinals (4-0)
1929: Philadelphia Athletics def. Chicago Cubs (4-1)
1930: Philadelphia Athletics def. St. Louis Cardinals (4-2)
1931: St. Louis Cardinals def. Philadelphia Athletics (4-3)
1932: New York Yankees def. Chicago Cubs (4-0)
1933: New York Giants def. Washington Senators (4-1)
1934: St. Louis Cardinals def. Detroit Tigers (4-3)
1935: Detroit Tigers def. Chicago Cubs (4-2)
1936: New York Yankees def. New York Giants (4-2)
1937: New York Yankees def. New York Giants (4-1)
1938: New York Yankees def. Chicago Cubs (4-0)
1939: New York Yankees def. Cincinnati Reds (4-0)
1940: Cincinnati Reds def. Detroit Tigers (4-3)
1941: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers (4-1)
1942: St. Louis Cardinals def. New York Yankees (4-1)
1943: New York Yankees def. St. Louis Cardinals (4-1)
1944: St. Louis Cardinals def. St. Louis Browns (4-2)
1945: Detroit Tigers def. Chicago Cubs (4-3)
1946: St. Louis Cardinals def. Boston Red Sox (4-3)
1947: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers (4-3)
1948: Cleveland Indians def. Boston Braves (4-2)
1949: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers (4-1)
1950: New York Yankees def. Philadelphia Phillies (4-0)
1951: New York Yankees def. New York Giants (4-2)
1952: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers (4-3)
1953: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers (4-2)
1954: New York Giants def. Cleveland Indians (4-0)
1955: Brooklyn Dodgers def. New York Yankees (4-3)
1956: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers (4-3)
1957: Milwaukee Braves def. New York Yankees (4-3)
1958: New York Yankees def. Milwaukee Braves (4-3)
1959: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Chicago White Sox (4-2)
1960: Pittsburgh Pirates def. New York Yankees (4-3)
1961: New York Yankees def. Cincinnati Reds (4-1)
1962: New York Yankees def. San Francisco Giants (4-3)
1963: Los Angeles Dodgers def. New York Yankees (4-0)
1964: St. Louis Cardinals def. New York Yankees (4-3)
1965: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Minnesota Twins (4-3)
1966: Baltimore Orioles def. Los Angeles Dodgers (4-0)
1967: St. Louis Cardinals def. Boston Red Sox (4-3)
1968: Detroit Tigers def. St. Louis Cardinals (4-3)
1969: New York Mets def. Baltimore Orioles (4-1)
1970: Baltimore Orioles def. Cincinnati Reds (4-1)
1971: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Baltimore Orioles (4-3)
1972: Oakland Athletics def. Cincinnati Reds (4-3)
1973: Oakland Athletics def. New York Mets (4-3)
1974: Oakland Athletics def. Los Angeles Dodgers (4-1)
1975: Cincinnati Reds def. Boston Red Sox (4-3)
1976: Cincinnati Reds def. New York Yankees (4-0)
1977: New York Yankees def. Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2)
1978: New York Yankees def. Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2)
1979: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Baltimore Orioles (4-3)
1980: Philadelphia Phillies def. Kansas City Royals (4-2)
1981: Los Angeles Dodgers def. New York Yankees (4-2)
1982: St. Louis Cardinals def. Milwaukee Brewers (4-3)
1983: Baltimore Orioles def. Philadelphia Phillies (4-1)
1984: Detroit Tigers def. San Diego Padres (4-1)
1985: Kansas City Royals def. St. Louis Cardinals (4-3)
1986: New York Mets def. Boston Red Sox (4-3)
1987: Minnesota Twins def. St. Louis Cardinals (4-3)
1988: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Oakland Athletics (4-1)
1989: Oakland Athletics def. San Francisco Giants (4-0)
1990: Cincinnati Reds def. Oakland Athletics (4-0)
1991: Minnesota Twins def. Atlanta Braves (4-3)
1992: Toronto Blue Jays def. Atlanta Braves (4-2)
1993: Toronto Blue Jays def. Philadelphia Phillies (4-2)
1994: No World Series (Players' Strike)
1995: Atlanta Braves def. Cleveland Indians (4-2)
1996: New York Yankees def. Atlanta Braves (4-2)
1997: Florida Marlins def. Cleveland Indians (4-3)
1998: New York Yankees def. San Diego Padres (4-0)
1999: New York Yankees def. Atlanta Braves (4-0)
2000: New York Yankees def. New York Mets (4-1)
2001: Arizona Diamondbacks def. New York Yankees (4-3)
2002: Anaheim Angels def. San Francisco Giants (4-3)
2003: Florida Marlins def. New York Yankees (4-2)
2004: Boston Red Sox def. St. Louis Cardinals (4-0)
2005: Chicago White Sox def. Houston Astros (4-0)
2006: St. Louis Cardinals def. Detroit Tigers (4-1)
2007: Boston Red Sox def. Colorado Rockies (4-0)
2008: Philadelphia Phillies def. Tampa Bay Rays (4-1)
2009: New York Yankees def. Philadelphia Phillies (4-2)
2010: San Francisco Giants def. Texas Rangers (4-1)
2011: St. Louis Cardinals def. Texas Rangers (4-3)
2012: San Francisco Giants def. Detroit Tigers (4-0)
2013: Boston Red Sox def. St. Louis Cardinals (4-2)
2014: San Francisco Giants def. Kansas City Royals (4-3)
2015: Kansas City Royals def. New York Mets (4-1)
2016: Chicago Cubs def. Cleveland Indians (4-3)
2017: Houston Astros def. Los Angeles Dodgers (4-3)
2018: Boston Red Sox def. Los Angeles Dodgers (4-1)
2019: Washington Nationals def. Houston Astros (4-3)
2020: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Tampa Bay Rays (4-2)
2021: Atlanta Braves def. Houston Astros (4-2)
2022: Houston Astros def. Philadelphia Phillies (4-2)
2023: Texas Rangers def. Arizona Diamondbacks (4-1)
The Early Years of the World Series (1903-1919)
The rivalry between the AL and NL brought with it an edge and passion to the World Series, particularly in the event’s infancy. Most NL players, managers and executives believed the AL was so inferior that they shouldn’t even share a diamond, let alone play for a championship.
On the flipside, AL teams were determined to make an impact, and that’s precisely what they did, winning 10 of the first 15 World Series titles.
Boston, in particular, was exceptional early on. The Americans/Red Sox won five titles between 1903 and 1918. Led by players like Jimmy Collins, Tris Speaker and Babe Ruth, the Red Sox became one of the first dynasties in Major League Baseball.
The Yankees' Dominance in the World Series
The New York Yankees’ postseason success is unmatched across baseball. The Bronx Bombers have appeared in the World Series 41 times, winning 27 of them at the time of this writing. Both of those are MLB records.
It all started in the 1920s, where New York won three championships. While three titles in seven years is plenty good, the Yankees’ true impact on the sport happened during this era. Led by Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth, the Yankees changed the way Americans viewed the game.
It continued into the 1930s and ‘40s, where the Yankees dominated en route to six titles over an eight-year stretch. This saw the team transition from all-time greats Ruth and Gehrig and the rise of Joe DiMaggio.
It didn’t take long for New York to reestablish itself, either. By the late 1950s the Yankees and Mickey Mantle were the best team in baseball. Between 1956-64, New York appeared in six World Series and won four of them.
The Bronx Bombers put together another dynasty in the 1990s, with emerging stars like Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Andy Petite and Jorge Posada. The Yankees won in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2000.
Notable World Series Dynasties
Outside of those we’ve already discussed, there have been a handful of other franchises with plenty of success on baseball’s biggest stage.
St. Louis Cardinals: The Redbirds are second only to the Yankees in World Series championships with 11. St. Louis had an excellent run in the 1940s, winning in 1942, 1944 and 1946. Led by three-time MVP Stan Musial, the Cardinals won 95+ games seven times in the 1940s.
Oakland Athletics: In the 1970s, the A’s became just the second franchise to win three-straight World Series championships in 1972, 1973 and 1974. Oakland was led by Catfish Hunter, who won 67 games during that stretch.
San Francisco Giants: The Giants formed a modern dynasty by winning the World Series three times in five seasons—2010, 2012 and 2014. The team’s ace, Madison Bumgarner, was very good for San Francisco during those three runs, but was absolutely brilliant in 2014 to win World Series MVP.
Interruptions in World Series History: 1904 and 1994
Despite the success of the 1903 World Series, fans didn’t get to see one in 1904. That’s because the NL champion New York Giants refused to participate.
Manager John McGraw and owner John T. Brush didn’t recognize the AL as an equal league and hated AL president Ban Johnson. So, the team announced it would not play the AL champion Boston Americans.
In 1994, the story was much different. That August the MLB players’ strike began, which shutdown the remainder of the season.
The labor dispute was primarily focused on the proposed salary cap and revenue sharing and despite month-long negotiations, an agreement could not be reached.
As a result, MLB canceled the rest of the season—including the playoffs.
The Most Unexpected World Series Champions
St. Louis Cardinals (2011): That August the Redbirds had just a 0.3% chance of making the playoffs, let alone winning it all.
Boston Braves (1914): The Braves were in last place on the Fourth of July, but turned things around to not just make the postseason, but sweep the heavily favored Athletics.
Florida Marlins (2003): Florida was sub-.500 on the road in 2003, managed to eke out a wild card spot and went on to defeat a Yankees squad that were heavy favorites.
New York Mets (1969): The Mets, up until 1969, were a basement-dweller in baseball. Suddenly, a 100-win New York team ran through the postseason to take on a Baltimore Orioles team that everyone expected to win. The Amazin’ Mets defeated Baltimore in five games.
Boston Red Sox (2013): While the Red Sox’s incredible comeback in the ALCS against New York in 2004 also deserves to be mentioned, the 2013 Red Sox were a much bigger underdog. The team went from worst to first after the Boston Marathon bombing, rallied around the city and defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in six games.
Teams with the Most World Series Appearances
New York Yankees: 41
Los Angeles Dodgers: 26
San Francisco Giants: 23
St. Louis Cardinals: 19
Atlanta Braves: 18
Chicago Cubs: 17
Oakland Athletics: 15
Boston Red Sox: 14
Detroit Tigers: 11
Cincinnati Reds: 10
Longest World Series Title Droughts
Currently, the longest active drought belongs to the Cleveland Guardians. Having not won a championship since 1948, the club is going on 75 years without the Commissioner’s Trophy.
Cleveland had its chances too, squandering a 3-1 lead in the 2016 World Series. Which brings us to…
The Chicago Cubs had an infamous 107-year drought (highlighted, but certainly not limited to a black cat, Steve Bartman and a billy goat), going from 1909 to 2016. The Cubs won three-straight elimination games to break their curse.
The Boston Red Sox’s 86-year drought was also filled with heartbreak for fans. Dubbed the “Curse of the Bambino,” it was a superstition that the Sox were cursed from the moment they sold Babe Ruth to the Yankees.
Fittingly, Boston rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS before sweeping St. Louis to win it all.
The Curse of the Black Sox (or the Curse of Shoeless Joe, depending on who you ask) hovered over the White Sox from 1919 until 2005.