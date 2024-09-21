Former MLB Exec Shares Bizarre Reason Why Nationals Sent CJ Abrams to Triple-A
At first, it didn't make much sense at all why the Washington Nationals optioned All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday. The Triple-A season ends Sunday, and the Nationals—already eliminated from playoff contention—only have eight games remaining.
But one former MLB executive dug up the apparent reason behind Washington's confusing move.
Jim Bowden, a former general manager of the Nationals, stated Saturday that Abrams was out until 8 a.m. at a Bally Casino before a 1 p.m. CT game Friday against the Chicago Cubs. Abrams went 0-for-3 with a walk in that game, which the Nationals lost 3–1.
Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo addressed that report before Saturday's game.
"We’re all aware of the report but beyond that it’s an internal issue that we will keep in the family," Rizzo said [via The Athletic].
Abrams, once considered one of the top prospects in all of baseball, was named an All-Star for the first time in 2024 after batting .268/.343/.489 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in his first 89 games. But the 23-year-old has cooled off significantly in the second half of the season, logging a .203/.260/.326 slash line with just five homers in 49 games.
Of course, it appears Abrams's struggles since the All-Star break aren't the main reason for his demotion. Abrams went 10-for-21 (.476 batting average) with three doubles and a homer over his last six games before being sent to Triple-A.
The Nationals, who will miss the playoffs for a fifth straight year since winning the 2019 World Series, will wrap up their season with two more games against the Cubs and a pair of three-game series against the Kansas City Royals and Philadelphia Phillies.