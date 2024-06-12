Fan Runs Onto Field, Backflips in Wacky Scene During Reds-Guardians Game
A fan who stormed Great American Ball Park on Tuesday night was tasered before being ushered off the field during a game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians.
Entering the bottom of the ninth, the fan, who was wearing a Johnny Bench jersey, jogged into the outfield and stood next to Guardians outfielder Tyler Freeman. He ran away and pulled off a back flip before getting tasered by security on the field.
The Guardians won the game 5–3 to improve to 43–22 and stretch their lead in the AL Central to five games. Cincinnati fell to 32–35 and sits tied for third place in the NL Central, seven games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.
The Reds and Guardians will wrap up the series at 7:10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.