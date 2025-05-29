Fans Boo After Angels Intentionally Walk Aaron Judge in First Inning
The Los Angeles Angels wanted no part of Aaron Judge on Wednesday night.
With Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, Aaron Judge came to the plate in the top of the first inning. Rather than pitch to Judge with a runner on second, Angels manager Ron Washington made the call to issue an intentional walk, giving the New York Yankees' slugger a free pass to first base.
Fans from both teams were miffed by the cowardice from the Angels, and the team was showered with boos from the stands as Judge took first base.
Judge has been a pitcher's worst nightmare this season, and he's particularly lethal with runners in scoring position. As Michael Kay said on the YES Network broadcast, the 33-year-old is hitting 18-for-40 (.450) with runners in scoring position this season, and that's not a statistic the Halos were eager to add to.
The decision didn't exactly pay dividends for L.A., as the Yankees were still able to take an early 1–0 lead in the first inning after Anthony Volpe plated Paul Goldschmidt with a sacrifice fly.
Judge came back to the plate in the second inning, and once again, Washington called for an intentional walk to let him on base.
Judge has been off to a historic start through the first two months of the 2025 season, slashing .395/.488.746 with 18 home runs, 47 RBIs and 36 walks in 54 games.