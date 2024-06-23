MLB Fans Couldn't Believe Rockies–Nationals Game Ended on Pitch Clock Violation
The Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies were tied 7–7 in the bottom of the ninth inning in Denver on Saturday night, and Washington closer Kyle Finnegan was ready to end the game.
However, Finnegan committed a pitch clock violation as the bases were loaded, meaning the Rockies won on a walk-off solely based on the reliever's mistake. It's the first time in MLB history that a game has ended with a pitch clock violation since the rule was introduced in 2023—and certainly not the type of history Finnegan was hoping his name would be attached to.
The wild part is, Finnegan leads the league with pitch clock violations this season with nine total so far. This one definitely had the biggest ramifications, though.
"At first, I didn’t really know what he called because I thought I was right on time. I wasn’t,” Finnegan said, via MLB. “So it kind of dawned on me that I was too late. Just immediately, [I] felt awful about letting the team down in that big spot there. To lose the game in that way, it just can’t happen."
