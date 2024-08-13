SI

Fans at Dodger Stadium Tried a Yankees-Esque 'Roll Call,' and MLB Fans Had Thoughts

Fans cheer after Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
One of the many great traditions in baseball resides in the first inning of every game played at Yankee Stadium.

After the first pitch of the game is thrown, the "Bleacher Creatures" in the right-field seats begin chanting the names of each New York Yankees player in that day's starting lineup until he acknowledges the calls from the crowd. It's a tradition that dates back to the days of the Yankees' dynasty in the late 1990s.

Well, on Sunday, Los Angeles Dodgers fans watching their favorite team take down the Pittsburgh Pirates at home tried a similar stunt to begin the game.

In the top of the first inning at Dodger Stadium, fans chanted the names of each Los Angeles player in the field. And each player acknowledged the crowd, just like they do nearly 3,000 miles away in New York.

MLB fans—particularly those who root on the pinstripes—had plenty of opinions about the Dodgers fans putting a Hollywood spin on a longtime Yankees tradition.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery—even in baseball.

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

