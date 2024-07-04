Fans Had Jokes After Aaron Boone Interrupted Yankees' Standoff vs. Reds
Fans were not pleased with Aaron Boone after he ruined everyone's fun before the New York Yankees took on the Cincinnati Reds on July 4.
After the national anthem played, Yankees pitchers Cody Poteet and Ian Hamilton engaged in a patriotic standoff with Reds pitchers Cody Spiers and Graham Ashcraft. Spiers departed first, leaving the three players other players standing on the field with their hats over their hearts, trying to outlast the other team. It was a playful game of chicken we've seen increasingly on MLB fields over the past few years.
Boone was not interested in those hijinks. The Yankees manager told his players to knock it off after a few minutes, allowing Ashcraft to win the standoff. The Reds celebrated like they'd won a game in walk-off fashion.
Immediately, fans reacted negatively to Boone interrupting the pregame fun. They brought jokes with them.
Harsh but fair. Boone did ruin everyone's fun.
That was just the beginning of a really strange game. The first inning alone gave us a ton of odd stuff. The Reds blew their challenge on the first play of the game as they asked umpires to review whether or not shortstop Anthony Volpe was illegally position on the outfield grass. He wasn't.
Then the pitch clock broke. In the bottom half of the inning, Will Benson made a ridiculous catch to rob Juan Soto of extra bases.
There was a lot going on. But it was all kicked off by Boone ruining everyone's fun.