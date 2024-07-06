Fans Lined Up in Droves to Get Limited 'Seinfeld' Bobblehead Giveaway at Yankees Game
Seinfeld first aired 35 years ago, and last aired a new episode 26 years ago. Yet, thanks to the magic of syndication, a craving for nostalgia, and the remarkable relatability of the show, it remains popular to this day.
That was made clear on Friday afternoon, as fans piled up in lines well before gates opened at Yankee Stadium to get one of the 8,000 available bobbleheads of George Costanza, one of the four main characters of the show.
Here's a video of fans, who braved crowds and plenty of heat:
Presumably, plenty of people were let down at the gates, since the giveaway was limited.
Here's another view of the line at another part of the stadium:
The Yankees have debuted plenty of interesting bobbleheads over the years, including a Star Wars-themed Anthony Rizzo bobblehead where Rizzo is dressed as The Mandalorian. Already, this Costanza bobblehead is making waves in the resale market, with one of them already selling for $99, according to cllct.
Why a Costanza bobblehead? In the show, Costanza works for the New York Yankees as the 'Assistant to the Traveling Secretary.' He loses his job after he gets himself twisted in a lie that he has been moonlighting the Yankees with a chicken manufacturer in Arkansas. Yada yada yada, thus started the Summer of George.
The show also featured several different Yankees over the years, including Paul O'Neill (who still gets regular residual checks from the show), Danny Tartabull, Derek Jeter, Bernie Williams and Buck Showalter, to name a few. Longtime Met Keith Hernandez was also on the show in its earlier seasons.
The game went into a rain delay in the middle of the third inning. Perhaps Yankee Stadium can throw the pilot to Jerry on the big screen to keep the fans occupied.