MLB Fans Loved Max Fried's Choice for First Purchase With $218 Million Yankees Contract
MLB star pitcher Max Fried is heading to the New York Yankees on an eight-year, $218 million deal, which is the largest guaranteed deal ever given to a left-handed pitcher.
So, what does Fried plan to do with all of this cash?
One of the first ideas he had after signing this monumental contract was to buy lots of toys and food for his dog, Apollo Fried. That's going to be a lot of toys and treats. Fried will surely have enough money left over for himself, too.
It'll be awesome to see what expensive food and toys Fried can find for Apollo before the 2025 season starts.
Fans had some fun with his answer:
Fried spent his first eight MLB seasons with the Atlanta Braves. He earned his second All-Star nod last season, logging 174 1/3 innings and recording a 3.25 ERA with 166 strikeouts and 57 walks. He also has a World Series ring on his resume.