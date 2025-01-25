Fans React to Mets Unveiling New Road Uniforms for 2025 Season
With spring training just around the corner, the New York Mets decided to make headlines a little early on Saturday afternoon, unveiling their new road uniforms for the 2025 season.
Here's a look at the set, courtesy of SNY Mets:
The fan reaction to the Metropolitans' new attire? Let's just say—it wasn't great. Here's a look at some of the best responses across social media:
The #BringBackPete is, of course, a reference to first baseman Pete Alonso—who is currently a free agent after spending his first six seasons with the Mets. The 30-year-old finished New York's 2024 playoff run with 4 home runs and 10 RBI over 13 games.
After finishing the regular season 89–73, the Mets advanced to the 2024 National League Championship Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games. Perhaps their new unis can bring them better postseason luck in 2025.