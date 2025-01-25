SI

Fans React to Mets Unveiling New Road Uniforms for 2025 Season

The Mets will be rocking a new road set as they look to get back to the playoffs in '25.

Mike Kadlick

Lindor is headed into the fifth year of his monster 10-year, $341 million deal.
Lindor is headed into the fifth year of his monster 10-year, $341 million deal. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

With spring training just around the corner, the New York Mets decided to make headlines a little early on Saturday afternoon, unveiling their new road uniforms for the 2025 season.

Here's a look at the set, courtesy of SNY Mets:

The fan reaction to the Metropolitans' new attire? Let's just say—it wasn't great. Here's a look at some of the best responses across social media:

The #BringBackPete is, of course, a reference to first baseman Pete Alonso—who is currently a free agent after spending his first six seasons with the Mets. The 30-year-old finished New York's 2024 playoff run with 4 home runs and 10 RBI over 13 games.

After finishing the regular season 89–73, the Mets advanced to the 2024 National League Championship Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games. Perhaps their new unis can bring them better postseason luck in 2025.

More of the Latest Around the MLB

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/MLB