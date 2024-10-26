Fans Roasted Alex Verdugo for Blowing a Bubble During Error in Game 1 of World Series
It didn’t take long for Game 1 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers to produce its first error.
At the bottom of the first inning, Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo turned a single into a triple for Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman after misfielding the ball.
Freeman hit the ball down the left field line, causing Verdugo to chase it down. It looked like Verdugo slipped in the process and couldn’t play the ball cleanly. Freeman, who is reportedly still dealing with a lingering ankle injury, was thus able to round the bases and leg out a triple.
To make matters worse, cameras caught Verdugo blowing a bubble with his gum just as he committed the error.
Fans roasted Verdugo for his embarrassing move.
Yankees' Gerrit Cole was able to keep the Dodgers off the board after Verdugo's error, and the game remained tied, 0–0, after the first inning.