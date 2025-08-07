Fast Rays Runner Created Most Bizarre Balk You'll Ever See
Major League Baseball decided to do away with repeated pickoff attempts over to first base a few years ago and hasn't looked back. Under the current rules, if a pitcher disengages with the rubber more than three times during an at-bat, it results in a balk and the runners are able to move up a base. In practice, this is most apparent when there have already been two pickoff attempts during an at bat and runners are able to take enormous leads knowing that if there's a third try all they have to do is make it back safely and they'll get to advance. Or they can just take off with a huge headstart toward the next station.
The rules tweak has made games move quicker and inspired more action on the bases. But no single moment more exciting and bizarre than the one during yesterday's Tampa Bay Rays-Los Angeles Angels game.
Chandler Simpson, who is as fast as anyone in baseball, elicited two throws over from Angles lefty Tyler Anderson in the top of the first inning, then broke for second base on the third.
And then, well, let's let the video take it from there.
All of this resulted in a balk and Simpson was able to jog to second base unimpeded after avoiding several defenders and finding safe harbor back on first.
Now that's baseball in 2025. Anderson could have saved everyone a lot of time by just flinching or dropping the ball and it would have had the same effect. But Simpson did get to show off his athleticism and get his steps in.