SI

Fernando Cruz Was So Fired Up After Getting Yankees Out of Bases Loaded Jam

Cruz put together quite an inning against the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Mike Kadlick

Fernando Cruz was pumped.
Fernando Cruz was pumped. / Screenshot via ESPN.
In this story:

Aaron Boone called upon relief pitcher Fernando Cruz to get the Yankees out of a bases-loaded jam against the Red Sox on Tuesday night—and he did just that, leading to quite the fired-up reaction.

After taking over for starter Carlos Rodón in the top of the seventh with runners on first and second, Cruz retired three of the four Boston batters he faced—finishing the frame by forcing Trevor Story into a pop out to deep center field.

The inning-closing out had Cruz understandably fired up. Take a look at how he celebrated:

Boone's decision to leave his starter in Rodón in the game for as long as he did nearly backfired, but Cruz saved his manager's you-know-what. One question remains, however. Where'd his hat go?!

The Yankees and Red Sox are tied 3–3 in Game 2 as they enter the ninth inning from the Bronx. The winner of the American League wild-card series will move onto the divisional round, where they'll take on the Blue Jays.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/MLB