Fernando Cruz Was So Fired Up After Getting Yankees Out of Bases Loaded Jam
Aaron Boone called upon relief pitcher Fernando Cruz to get the Yankees out of a bases-loaded jam against the Red Sox on Tuesday night—and he did just that, leading to quite the fired-up reaction.
After taking over for starter Carlos Rodón in the top of the seventh with runners on first and second, Cruz retired three of the four Boston batters he faced—finishing the frame by forcing Trevor Story into a pop out to deep center field.
The inning-closing out had Cruz understandably fired up. Take a look at how he celebrated:
Boone's decision to leave his starter in Rodón in the game for as long as he did nearly backfired, but Cruz saved his manager's you-know-what. One question remains, however. Where'd his hat go?!
The Yankees and Red Sox are tied 3–3 in Game 2 as they enter the ninth inning from the Bronx. The winner of the American League wild-card series will move onto the divisional round, where they'll take on the Blue Jays.