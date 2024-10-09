SI

This Video of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Huge HR With Just Natural Stadium Sound is So Cool

Andy Nesbitt

Fernando Tatís Jr.'s two-run home run in Game 3 proved to be the difference in the Padres' win over the Dodgers.
Fernando Tatís Jr.'s two-run home run in Game 3 proved to be the difference in the Padres' win over the Dodgers. / @MLB
In this story:

The San Diego Padres took control of their NLDS with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, winning Game 3 at home, 6-5, to set up an elimination game Wednesday night at Petco Park.

The Padres scored all of their runs in the second inning, with Fernando Tatis Jr. finishing it off with a monster two-run home run to left field that sent the home crowd into hysterics.

MLB shared a video of the home run with just the natural sound from inside Petco Park and it's impossible not to watch more than a few times. Well, unless you're a Dodgers fan. They probably don't want to see this again.

For the rest of us, this is pretty cool:

There is nothing like playoff baseball.

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB