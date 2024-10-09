This Video of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Huge HR With Just Natural Stadium Sound is So Cool
The San Diego Padres took control of their NLDS with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, winning Game 3 at home, 6-5, to set up an elimination game Wednesday night at Petco Park.
The Padres scored all of their runs in the second inning, with Fernando Tatis Jr. finishing it off with a monster two-run home run to left field that sent the home crowd into hysterics.
MLB shared a video of the home run with just the natural sound from inside Petco Park and it's impossible not to watch more than a few times. Well, unless you're a Dodgers fan. They probably don't want to see this again.
For the rest of us, this is pretty cool:
There is nothing like playoff baseball.
