Fernando Tatis Jr. Robs Mark Vientos of Home Run With Catch of the Year Candidate
Fernando Tatis Jr. just made one of the best defensive plays you’ll ever see. The San Diego Padres All-Star right fielder showed why he won a Platinum Glove in 2023.
In the top of the fourth inning of the Padres' matchup with the New York Mets Monday night, Mark Vientos stepped to the plate to face Dylan Cease with a runner on first. On an 0-2 count, New York's designated hitter blasted a 96 mph fastball to deep right center field. It looked like a sure home run. Then Tatis sprang into action.
The 26-year-old drifted back toward the wall, then timed his jump perfectly and leaped while reaching far over the fence, and somehow hauled the ball in backhanded while twisting his body. It was such an improbable catch that Padres play-by-play man Don Orsillo said, "That ball is gone" before quickly realizing what had just happened.
Video is below.
And another look:
Here's a still that makes it look even cooler:
That is a stunning catch and might be the best play of Tatis's career.
Tatis dropped the ball as he attempted to fire it back in, and the umpires ruled the drop came on the transfer, so the out counted. The catch was huge as it kept the game tied at 1-1. The stats on the play are incredible, as Vientos hit the ball 380 feet and it went 103.3 mph off the bat.
Another incredible defensive play by Tatis, who continues to prove he might be the best defensive outfielder in baseball.