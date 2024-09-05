Fernando Tatis Jr. Says He Took Tigers' Decision 'Personal' Before Walk-Off Hit
The Detroit Tigers elected to intentionally walk San Diego Padres designated hitter and two-time batting champion Luis Arraez to pitch to outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. in the bottom of the 10th inning of San Diego's 6-5 win on Wednesday.
And Tatis took that personally.
The Padres star, who on Monday returned from the injured list to a warm reception from Padres fans, gave the Petco Park faithful something else to cheer about on Wednesday with a single to score rookie Jackson Merrill for the winning run.
After the game, Tatis admitted the Tigers' decision fueled him, according to Darnay Tripp of NBC 7 San Diego.
"I took it personal," Tatis said. "As soon as I saw four fingers up, but it gave me the push that I needed, the energy that I needed. I just wanted to come through for the boys."
Of course, it's hard to blame the Tigers for walking Arraez. The Padres slugger is batting .315 and has struck out just twice since the All-Star break. Tatis, on the other hand, has logged just nine at-bats since June in his return from injury heading into the bottom of the 10th inning.
But Tatis, who just three years ago belted 42 home runs in a single season, is also one of the more productive hitters in the game when healthy. And the Padres star delivered for his club in a big spot.
Tatis compiled an .821 OPS in the first half of the season and was selected as an All-Star game starter for the National League, though he missed the game due to a stress reaction in his right thighbone.
Now healthy, Tatis will look to help the Padres (80-61) hold onto the top Wild Card spot in the National League, and perhaps push for the NL West division crown, where the club is currently 4.5 games back of first place.