Fired-Up Jesse Winker Emphatically Smashed His Helmet in Celebration in Mets' Win
With their backs against the wall, the New York Mets staged a stunning comeback in the top of the ninth inning during their 4–2 win in Game 3 of the wild-card round series to eliminate the Milwaukee Brewers. It seems no one was more fired up than Jesse Winker, who was one of the runners who crossed the plate during the late-game rally.
A couple of batters after Pete Alonso's three-run homer gave the Mets a 3–2 lead, Starling Marte batted Winker home on an RBI single. After crossing the plate and giving New York a two-run cushion, Winker was so fired up he removed his helmet and promptly smashed it on the ground with both hands in celebration.
His helmet didn't survive the collision with the ground, as pieces of it could be seen scattering after Winker spiked it into the dirt.
It's not difficult to see just how much it means to him, despite having joined the franchise ahead of this year's trade deadline. Winker swiped second base in order to get into scoring position, and that proved to be a game-changing stolen bag, as he was able to come around to score after Marte's base hit.
Here's another look at just how fired up Winker was after crossing the plate.
That's postseason baseball, folks.
Winker, who played for the Brewers in 2022, was ushered back into the dugout by his overjoyed teammates, who knew they had just put themselves within three outs of an NLDS berth. They managed to get those three outs with David Peterson on the mound in the bottom of the ninth, stunning the crowd at American Family Field.