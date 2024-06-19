First Look at Jersey Patches Honoring Willie Mays on Giants Uniforms
Willie Mays passed away peacefully on Tuesday at 93 years old. He played for the Birmingham Black Barons, the Giants (in both New York and San Francisco) and the New York Mets in a Hall of Fame playing career that spanned 23 years and was briefly paused due to military service in 1953.
Mays is considered one of the best baseball players of all time, and many consider him to be the best.
The Giants, who were in the midst of a game against the Chicago Cubs when the news was announced, will honor Mays with a jersey patch affixed to the front of their shirts. The Giants shared a photo of the circular patches on Twitter. They feature his last name and jersey number, 24, with a black background, orange lettering and a stitched orange border.
Additionally, every MLB game on Wednesday will feature a moment of silence for Mays, the league announced.
The Giants return home on Monday, where they are sure to honor him at Oracle Park in a special way. They have already announced that a public celebration of his life will be scheduled. Fittingly, San Francisco is set to play the St. Louis Cardinals in a game at Rickwood Field on Thursday, where the MLB is honoring the legacy of the Negro Leagues. The historic venue is where Mays played his first professional baseball game for the Barons.
Mays was not planning to attend the series, but reportedly conveyed thoughts to retired player and manager Dusty Baker that he asked him to relay at the festivities.