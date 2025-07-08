Five Third Basemen Yankees Should Target Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The New York Yankees have a glaring need at third base, and not too much time to figure out a solution.
MLB's trade deadline is rapidly approaching, looming just three weeks away, and the Yankees find themselves in a bit of a rut. The team limped through the month of June, going 12-14, before getting swept in a four-game series at the start of July.
With Jazz Chisholm Jr. set to return to his more trained position of second base, New York is set to deploy Oswald Peraza at the hot corner. He has an OPS of .487 and an OPS+ of 37. For a team hoping to contend for a World Series, that won't suffice.
Finding the right third baseman within the organization seems unlikely at this point, so a trade feels like the best route to address the position. There could be a few third baseman available on the market, and the Yankees should absolutely be making phone calls in the coming weeks in order to get a deal done.
Here are a few players they could target:
Eugenio Suarez, Arizona Diamondbacks
Eugenio Suarez would be an excellent addition for the Yankees at the trade deadline, though his scorching hot first half of the season will certainly have raised his price tag. The 33-year-old has 28 home runs and 74 RBIs, which rank fourth and second in MLB respectively, and boasts an OPS of .881. While he's not the greatest defensive third baseman, he could further bolster an already strong lineup in the Bronx while addressing their most dire positional need.
Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado may not be the slugger he was during his prime with the Colorado Rockies, but he's still a gifted defensive third baseman who can still flash some pop from time to time. Areando has 10 home runs and 41 RBIs in 81 games for the Cardinals this season. He's touching career lows across his entire slash line, but his .694 OPS is only just below the league average mark of .715. An Arenado trade was discussed during the offseason but never came to fruition. Considering the Yankees' defensive woes, having Arenado's glove in the infield would be a worthy acquisition.
Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates
Ke'Bryan Hayes is one of the best defensive third basemen in baseball. He's also probably the worst offensive one. Hayes is a Gold Glove winner at the hot corner, but for all he provides defensively, he's a complete liability at the plate. After logging a dismal 61 OPS+ across 96 games in 2024, Hayes has followed that up with a 64 OPS+ 84 games into the 2025 season. Would his ability to save runs defensively outweigh his inability to create runs at the plate?
Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon is another option the Yankees could look into at third base. The Rockies veteran is a great defender and has put up solid numbers at the plate in his career, though he's certainly benefitted from playing at Coors Field. McMahon has an .813 OPS at home in his career versus a .665 on the road. Still, he's a left-handed hitter who has hit 20 or more home runs in five of the previous six seasons, and he could be a nice addition at the deadline for the Yankees.
Gio Urshela, Athletics
A reunion with Gio Urshela could be a possibility for the Yankees at the trade deadline. Urshela wouldn't be a flashy addition, but he's familiar with the organization having previously played in the Bronx from 2019 to '21. Urshela has played in just 38 games this year and has a .629 OPS, but if New York doesn't want to spend big on a third baseman at the deadline, the 33-year-old could be a less expensive option.