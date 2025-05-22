Former MLB Player Suing Reds Over Career-Ending Injury
Former MLB player Darin Ruf is suing the Cincinnati Reds for damages after he suffered a career-ending knee injury while playing for the Milwaukee Brewers in a game at the Great American Ball Park in 2023.
Ruf suffered a knee injury after he crashed into a uncovered tarp roller while trying to make a play in foul territory nearby first base. The incident occurred on June 2, 2023. Ruf was placed on the 60-day IL as a result of the knee injury and has not played in an MLB game since.
Ruf filed a lawsuit on Thursday in Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas. It accuses the Reds of negligence in failing to maintain safe field conditions and also cites the presence of the unpadded metal tarp roller, according to the Associated Press. The lawsuit alleges the tarp roller had no protective cushioning and that it was made of sharp metal.
"This didn't need to happen. I wish it didn't happen. Players shouldn't have to worry about hidden hazards like that on a major league field," said Ruf in a statement, via the Associated Press.
Ruf claims the injury left him with "permanent and substantial deformities to his knee."
Video of the 2023 incident can be seen below:
Ruf, 38, played nine seasons in MLB and spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and the Brewers. He owns a career OPS of .756 and hit 67 home runs across 581 games.