Former Red Sox Exec Recalls Aroldis Chapman's Checkered Past Crashed Trade
Aroldis Chapman is now a member of the Boston Red Sox but apparently, he almost joined the franchise nearly a decade ago.
The Red Sox and Chapman have agreed to a one-year deal worth $10.75 million. After that announcement, Zack Scott let loose with a little history about Chapman and the team. Scott was a member of Boston's front office from 2004 through 2020 and rose to the level of assistant general manager before leaving for the New York Mets.
On Tuesday, Scott took to social media and posted, "After 2015, we agreed to send Margot and Marco Hernandez to the Reds for Chapman, but it fell apart when we discovered disturbing details about his domestic dispute. We actually informed the Reds about it. We pivoted to Kimbrel, and Chapman went to the Yankees. I guess enough time has passed without incident for the Sox to be ok with it now."
It seems as if Chapman's domestic violence issues were a problem for the Red Sox in 2015 but aren't a big deal now.
In November of 2015, the Red Sox wound up sending Manuel Margot, Javy Guerra, Carlos Asuaje, and Logan Allen to the San Diego Padres for Kimbrel and he helped them win a World Series in 2018.
In 2024 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chapman was 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP, 14 saves in 19 opportunities and struck out 98 hitters while walking 39 in 61 2/3 innings.