Four Photos Perfectly Tell the Painful Story of Field-Invading Reds Fan
Tuesday's showdown between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds featured an unexpected visitor on the field, after a fan could be seen bolting across the outfield in the midst of the ninth inning.
His run through the outfield didn't last long, however, as he was quickly met by stadium security and a police officer who managed to subdue him—though not before some wild hijinks occurred.
After breaking free from the grasp of the police officer, the daring Reds fan did a rather clean backflip in order to evade being recaptured. That was the final straw for the cop, however, who took out his taser and blasted the fan in the back.
Although video of the moment was a pleasure to behold, the incident was best captured in a series of photos from Andy Lyons of Getty Images.
It's a night that fan won't ever forget, considering he'll more than likely have spent the night in jail. Still, he got his 15 minutes of fame and the chance to get on the outfield the Great American Ball Park. Sadly, it could very well be his last time visiting the stadium, as he was banned for his streaking antics.