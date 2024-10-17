MLB Allowing Fox to Treat NLCS Like an Afterthought Is So Depressing
1. I threw out this tweet last night and woke up to it having 40,000 likes for some reason, so I just want to expand on it and address some of the more ignorant responses I received:
"I'm sorry but the NLCS airing on FS1 while the Masked F--ing Singer airs on Fox is such an embarrassment for MLB."
For the dummies who tried to tell me the Masked Singer gets better ratings than an LCS series, the show averaged 3.1 million viewers last season.
Game 1 of the Dodgers-Mets series, which aired on Fox, averaged 8.26 million viewers. In addition, Game 5 of the Padres-Dodgers series, which aired on Fox, drew 8.5 million viewers.
You also have the two biggest markets in the country playing in the NLCS. I know facts don’t matter in 2024, but those are the facts.
But the point of my tweet wasn’t about numbers. It’s about perception. Airing on FS1 instead of Fox looks low rent for MLB. It doesn’t help the narrative that “baseball is dying” or “baseball is for old people” when the network airing the LCS doesn’t think enough of baseball to put it on the channel that will get the game the most eyeballs.
Some people said to me, “what about the ALCS airing on TBS?”
The difference is that Turner Sports doesn’t have a broadcast channel to air the ALCS. Fox intentionally goes out of its way to not air the NLCS on broadcast TV.
If Fox decided to stick an NFL game on FS1 instead of Fox, Roger Goodell might drive to the Fox Sports offices and set them on fire. Baseball allows itself to be treated like second-class citizens and if you’re a baseball fan, it sucks.
Hell, the sport even sold a package of Sunday morning games to Roku this season. That’s all you need to know about where baseball is right now.
One of the phrases all leagues like to use over and over and over is “growing the game, growing the game, growing the game.”
You can grow the game much more by airing the LCS on Fox instead of FS1. But again, this is about perception. This is the National League Championship Series. A trip to the World Series is on the line. And the game is on FS1 while Fox is airing the Masked Singer? Horrible.
In addition to the perception, this is the reality of what happens when Major League Baseball allows Fox to treat the LCS like garbage.
I also received many responses to my tweet from viewers who either had a hard time finding the game because it wasn't on Fox, or did not have access to FS1 and therefore couldn't watch it.
Good job, MLB and Fox.
2. By airing on FS1 instead of Fox, many people missed this great story from Derek Jeter about Jerry Seinfeld and the Baja Men.
4. Hell of a stat here regarding Shohei Ohtani, who homered in the Dodgers’ 8–0 win against the Mets last night.
5. Adrian Wojnarowski opened up about leaving sports media on the Eye on College Basketball Podcast and he said it was not a hard decision.
