Fox Broadcast Wowed MLB Fans With Throwback Effect During Rickwood Field Game
Major League Baseball paid tribute to the Negro Leagues on Thursday night by playing a specialty game between the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals at the historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala.
Rickwood Field is the oldest professional ballpark in the United States and the old home of the Birmingham Black Barons, the former team of Willie Mays, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 93.
The game was broadcast nationally on FOX, and the network handled its coverage of the game with class. In addition to various tributes to the Negro Leagues, the broadcast used a throwback black-and-white effect in for a half of an inning during the game in order to give the viewing audience the feel of a game in the 1950s.
It was executed to perfection, and it truly made for a unique viewing experience. As much was echoed by MLB fans, who were absolutely thrilled with the attention to detail on the broadcast.