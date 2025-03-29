Francisco Lindor Nonchalantly Throws Out Hitter While Mic'd Up for Apple TV
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is such a potent hitter—and has been his entire career—that his glove is often taken for granted.
He only has two Gold Gloves on his resume, in 2016 and 2019, but he ranks seventh in defensive WAR among active players. Beyond that, he has the intangible quality of the truly great shortstops—a supreme smoothness in the field.
Take this play Friday evening. While mic'd up by Apple TV, Lindor snared a hard-hit grounder by Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker—and threw Walker out without a hint of a sweat as the announcers and the shortstop laughed.
It was part of a positive start for the Mets, who watched right fielder Juan Soto hit his first home run in the uniform of his new team.
Lindor will try to build on his MVP runner-up season in 2024, while chasing that elusive first Gold Glove in six years.