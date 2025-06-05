Francisco Lindor Shares Update After Sustaining Pinky Toe Injury
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was left out of Thursday's lineup for the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers while he deals with an injury to his pinky toe.
Lindor told reporters that the pinky toe on his right foot is broken, but he indicated he's hopeful of avoiding a stint on the IL. As for when he'll be clear to take the field again, the shortstop said he considers himself "day-to-day" and that getting back to action will be about pain tolerance.
At present, he admitted the toe injury is causing him a significant amount of pain, but he doesn't anticipate missing more than a few days of action. Lindor noted the injury occurred during Wednesday's game when he was sliding.
"I'm day-by-day. Hopefully, I feel good enough to play sooner rather than later. We'll see. We'll take it day by day," Lindor said.
Losing Lindor for any period of time would be a big blow for the Mets. The 31-year-old is slashing .279/.353/.490 with 14 home runs, 36 RBIs and 11 stolen bases through 61 games this season.
With Lindor unavailable, Luisangel Acuña is taking over at shortstop and batting ninth for Thursday's game.