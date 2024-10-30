Freddie Freeman Breaks Long-Standing World Series Record With Homer in Game 4
Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman is on fire.
Freeman belted his fourth home run of the World Series in the first inning of Game 4 on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium to give the Dodgers a 2–0 lead—and break an MLB record in the process.
After his latest 343-foot blast, Freeman now is the only player in MLB history to homer in six consecutive World Series games.
The only other player to mash a home run in at least five straight World Series games was former Houston Astros outfielder George Springer, who hit homers in five consecutive Fall Classic contests in 2017 and '19. Reggie Jackson (1977, '78) and Lou Gehrig (1928, '32) round out the leaderboard for hitting homers in four straight World Series games.
Freeman entered Tuesday's game batting 4-for-13 with one triple, three homers and seven RBIs over the first three games of the World Series. If the Dodgers hang on to win Game 4 and complete the four-game sweep over the Yankees, Freeman likely will be named the World Series MVP in a landslide.