Freddie Freeman Had Priceless Reaction to Giancarlo Stanton’s Monster Home Run
The Mr. October of the New York Yankees went yard again in Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers—and no, it’s not Aaron Judge.
Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton blasted a jaw-dropping two-run homer out of Dodger Stadium to give his team a 2–1 lead in the to of the sixth. Stanton sent Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty’s pitch into the left-field seats in a booming hit that “scraped the sky,” per Fox announcers. It marked Stanton’s 17th career postseason home run and his first in the World Series.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and many others in the sports world couldn't help but marvel at Stanton’s monstrous homer.
So, too, did Dodgers star Freddie Freeman.
Fox cameras caught Freeman completely awestruck on the field as he watched Stanton’s moonshot leave the ballpark.
Simply no words.
Stanton has now crushed a home run in each of his last four games for the Yankees. The ball traveled 412 feet and reached a max speed of 116.6 mph, marking the hardest-hit batted ball in the World Series under Statcast, according to MLB’s Sarah Langs.
With his 17th playoff homer, Stanton moves up in the all-time rankings and is tied with Bryce Harper, David Ortiz and Jim Thome in career postseason home runs.