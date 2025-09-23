Full MLB Playoff Schedule 2025: Dates, Times, & TV Channels
The 2025 MLB playoffs begin in one week, with 12 teams remaining to battle for the right to be called the best in the world. The Dodgers are the reigning World Series champions, and will look to defend their title as the postseason gets underway.
Prior to Tuesday's slate of games, six teams have clinched spots in the postseason. The Brewers, Phillies, Cubs, Dodgers, Padres and Blue Jays are all heading to the playoffs this year, and the Brewers and Phillies have already clinched their divisions.
As the final week of the regular season gets underway, here is a look at the schedule for the postseason.
When Do the 2025 MLB Playoffs Start?
The 2025 MLB playoffs begin on Sep. 30, just two days after the regular season ends on Sep. 28. The World Series will begin on Oct. 24, and could run to Nov. 1 if the series takes seven games.
How Are the MLB Playoffs Structured?
A total of 12 teams make the MLB playoffs each year, with six teams each from the National League and American League. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds from both leagues get byes through the wild-card round. In the wild-card round, the No. 4 seed faces the No. 5 seed while the No. 3 seed takes on the No. 6 seed.
The wild card is a best of three format and the division series is best of five games. Both the championship series and World Series are best of seven game series. In each round, the higher seed hosts at least the first two games of the series.
Full 2025 MLB Playoff Schedule
The schedule will be updated when matchups and times are released.
Wild Card Series
Tuesday, Sep. 30
Game 1: (ESPN)
Game 1: (ESPN)
Game 1: (ESPN)
Game 1: (ESPN)
Wednesday, Oct. 1
Game 2: (ESPN)
Game 2: (ESPN)
Game 2: (ESPN)
Game 2: (ESPN)
Thursday, Oct. 2
Game 3*: (ESPN)
Game 3*: (ESPN)
Game 3*: (ESPN)
Game 3*: (ESPN)
Division Series
Saturday, Oct. 4
Game 1: (TBS)
Game 1: (TBS)
Game 1: (Fox/FS1)
Game 1: (Fox/FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 5
Game 2: (Fox/FS1)
Game 2: (Fox/FS1)
Monday, Oct. 6
Game 2: (TBS)
Game 2: (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 7
Game 3: (Fox/FS1)
Game 3: (Fox/FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 8
Game 3: (TBS)
Game 3: (TBS)
Game 4*: (Fox/FS1)
Game 4*: (Fox/FS1)
Thursday, Oct. 9
Game 4*: (TBS)
Game 4*: (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 10
Game 5*: (Fox/FS1)
Game 5*: (Fox/FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 11
Game 5*: (TBS)
Game 5*: (TBS)
Championship Series
ALCS
Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 12 (Fox/FS1)
Game 2: Monday, Oct. 13 (Fox/FS1)
Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 15 (Fox/FS1)
Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 16 (Fox/FS1)
Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 17 (Fox/FS1)
Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 19 (Fox/FS1)
Game 7*: Monday, Oct. 20 (Fox/FS1)
NLCS
Game 1: Monday, Oct. 13 (TBS)
Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 14 (TBS)
Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 16 (TBS)
Game 4: Friday, Oct. 17 (TBS)
Game 5*: Saturday, Oct. 18 (TBS)
Game 6*: Monday Oct. 20 (TBS)
Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 21 (TBS)
World Series
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 24 (Fox)
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 25 (Fox)
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 27 (Fox)
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 28 (Fox)
Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 29 (Fox)
Game 6*: Friday, Oct. 31 (Fox)
Game 7*: Saturday, Nov. 1 (Fox)
*If necessary